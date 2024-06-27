The unofficial commitment season has arrived in the recruiting world, as prospects are flying off the board and will continue to do so through the start of fall. This week seems like as good a time as ever for Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy to wade into those waters with a pair of commitment predictions as well as a look at a recent announcement that brought a reclassification along with it.
*****
*****
FUTURECAST: Jaylen Harrell to Providence
Four-star wing Jaylen Harrell intends to end his recruitment on July 1. The Braintree (Mass.) Cats Academy star announced his intention to choose among Alabama, Providence, Rutgers, Xavier and Kansas when the calendar turns on Monday, but the fact that he’s only visited the Friars, Musketeers and Scarlet Knight suggests Harrell’s recruitment is really just a three-horse race. The 6-foot-6 forward has surprised before, however, most notably when he canceled a scheduled May 28 commitment announcement at the last moment.
Back then, it seemed as though Providence was on the verge of landing his pledge but the announcement was canceled at the 11th hour, with Harrell saying he needed more time to make a final decision. A month later, it seems little on the bottom line has changed. Providence is still the front-runner, with Rutgers and Xavier representing the only real threats to swipe the four-star’s commitment.
As recently as Tuesday, buzz coming from those in the know is that Providence remains the most likely landing spot for Harrell, with Xavier and, to a lesser extent, Rutgers continuing to put up a fight. It would be unwise to expect Sean Miller to wave the white flag in this situation, but the smart money, with roughly a week left to go, remains on the Friars.
*****
BONUS FUTURECAST: Jamarion Batemon to Iowa State
Another recruitment that’s much simpler than it seems on the surface is that of four-star guard Jamarion Batemon, who, like Harrell, is set to announce his college choice on July 1. Officially, Batemon is considering Marquette, Iowa State, Clemson and West Virginia, but the Cyclones and the Golden Eagles feel like the only real players left in the chase.
As for which of the two will land the Milwaukee Academy Of Science star’s pledge come decision day, things aren't open and shut, as nobody in the know seems excited to say much directly. Still, Iowa State seems to have at least a slight edge less than a week before Batemon’s announcement. Nobody I’ve spoken with this week was willing to rule Shaka Smart and his program out completely, but there’s suddenly plenty of optimism coming out of Ames, which Batemon has visited on multiple occasions.
I logged a prediction for the Cyclones on Wednesday morning, but nothing feels totally certain on that front just yet.
*****
ILLINOIS SIGNEE WILL RILEY LANDS AT NO. 12 AFTER RECLASS
Last week produced a pile of recruitment news but nothing bigger than five-star Will Riley's commitment to Illinois. Originally a member of the 2025 class, Riley announced a reclassification to 2024 at the same time he told the world he planned to sign with head coach Brad Underwood and the Illini.
Riley was removed from the 2025 rankings this week and slotted as a top-15 prospect in the 2024 class, as he seems to be ready to contribute from a scoring a shot-creation standpoint on the college level. The 6-foot-8 Riley has massive defensive upside based on his physical tools but he’ll need to improve the effort and discipline on that end of the floor if he is to reach his true ceiling.
The talented Riley has a bit of an unorthodox, herky-jerky offensive game that allows him to get to his spots and score once there, even if it’s not always the most aesthetically pleasing thing to observe. Riley is one of the more unique prospects in the 2024 class and is among the most reliable players in the country when it comes to creating his own shots as well as getting to the free-throw line. His three-level scoring prowess will likely allow him to make an impact from his first day on campus, even if his peripheral skills remain a bit raw.
