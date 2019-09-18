A Canadian wide receiver in the 2021 class had quite the travel itinerary last weekend that included a flight in and out of central Iowa, but was happy to report he had finally secured his first scholarship offer.

Mississauga (Ontario) Clarkson Football North standout Tristan Michaud said his offer came after a very short courtship from Iowa State. Although the visit didn’t occur during ideal circumstances, given the weather delays throughout the game, Michaud said he got to experience a lot during his short time in Ames.

Michaud’s Canadian’s team is beginning its season with games against American teams and won Friday night at Mentor (Ohio). He flew into central Iowa on Saturday morning and flew back to Canada the following day.

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound Class of 2021 receiver, Michaud has been largely overlooked by Power-5 teams. He participated in a camp at Old Dominion and has gotten some interest from Kent State.

