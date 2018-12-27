While hosting a defensive back earlier this fall they have offered and are very high on, the Iowa State coaching staff also got a good look at the prospect's teammate in the 2020 class.

Raytown (Mo.) junior D’Vontae Key traveled to Ames with Dontae Manning for the Texas Tech game and came away impressed with what he witnessed.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Key said his stop at I-State included a brief conversation with head coach Matt Campbell.

In addition to Key's offer from Iowa and interest from ISU, he said he has interest from Nebraska and Kentucky.

