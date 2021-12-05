Campbell talks Iowa State's bid to the Cheez-It Bowl
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell joined a Zoom conference hosted by the Cheez-It Bowl on Sunday afternoon to talk about his team's bid to participate in the event later this month and face off a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news