Becoming more of a factor on the offensive line during his junior season, a big man from the southern California high school ranks has gotten more interest of late from Power-5 programs.

One of those schools that stepped up recently with an offer for La Habra standout Andrew Ueli-Fa’atoalia was Iowa State, doing so during an in-school visit from assistant coach Joe Houston last month.



The 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman said he liked the message Houston shared with him and wants to start learning more about the ISU program.



A three-star prospect with a Rivals rating of 5.5, Ueli-Fa’atoalia is considered the 56th overall prospect in California for the 2020 class.



