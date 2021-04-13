CycloneReport - RELEASE: Caleb Grill Returning To Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger announced today that Caleb Grill will transfer back to play for the Cyclones after spending last season at UNLV.

Grill signed with Iowa State out of high school and played for the Cyclones during the 2019-20 season as a freshman, playing in 29 of 32 games and making a pair of starts.

After the season, the Maize, Kansas native transferred to UNLV to play for Otzelberger, who he committed to when the coach was still at South Dakota State. Grill played and started all 27 games for the Runnin’ Rebels last season, averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also averaged 1.4 steals.

He was second on the team with 55 three-pointers, shooting at a 34.2 percent clip from long distance.

“Caleb competes in everything that he does,” Otzelberger said. “He takes pride in his defense, making the right play, shooting with accuracy and giving his all every time he takes the floor. His return to Ames will be very much anticipated and we’re excited for what he will accomplish as a Cyclone.”

As a sophomore, Grill scored a career-high 27 points against an Alabama team that went on to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16. He made 7-of-12 threes against the Crimson Tide.

Grill was in double figures 11 times at UNLV and had nine games with at least three 3-pointers made. He dished out a season-high seven assists in a win against San Jose State.

At Iowa State, Grill played 13.7 minutes per game as a freshman and averaged 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds. He scored his Cyclone high in the Big 12 Championships, hitting three 3-pointers to finish with nine points in a season-ending loss to Oklahoma State.

Grill prepped at Maize High School and was a four-sport athlete, playing football, track and field and baseball in addition to basketball.