An unofficial visit is in the plans for a multi-dimensional defensive back that Iowa State has made a priority for the 2020 class.

Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian athlete Marques Buford ranks the Cyclones very highly and said he speaks with his lead recruiter on a regular basis.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Buford also has Power-5 offers from Rutgers and Syracuse, to go along with several others in the G5 ranks. He is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating.

He says I-State has as good a chance of any of those programs at getting a commitment from him.

