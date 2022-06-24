Brockington Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Following the 2020 NBA Draft, former Iowa State men’s basketball player Izaiah Brockington has been picked up by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brockington signed an Exhibit 10 deal with New Orleans.

The Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, Brockington put together one of the best seasons in school history, averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds as he played and started all 35 games in his lone season at Iowa State. He was also an All-Big 12 First Team selection, while earning all-district honors from USBWA and NABC.

Brockington ranked in the top four in the Big 12 in both scoring in rebounding, while scoring in double figures in 30 of 35 games, including 12 with 20 or more. He tallied seven double-doubles on the year, while scoring a career-high 35 points in a win over West Virginia.

Iowa State finished the year 22-13, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.