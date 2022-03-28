Brockington heading to pro ranks after one season in Ames

After earning conference newcomer of the year and first-team All-Big 12 honors, Izaiah Brockington's work is done in Ames after leading his team to a Sweet 16 appearance.

Per a report from Jonathan Givony at DraftExpress.com, the shooting guard and Penn State transfer will forego a free Covid season and enter his name into the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds during his first and only season as a Cyclone. He started all 35 games this season, was 44.7-percent from the field and was 34-of-94 from 3-point territory.

After two seasons in the Big 10, Brockington joined the Iowa State program and played a pivotal role in turning it around from a 2-22 campaign to a 22-13 mark in 2021-22. He earned Big 12 player of the week six times.