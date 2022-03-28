Brockington heading to pro ranks after one season in Ames
After earning conference newcomer of the year and first-team All-Big 12 honors, Izaiah Brockington's work is done in Ames after leading his team to a Sweet 16 appearance.
Per a report from Jonathan Givony at DraftExpress.com, the shooting guard and Penn State transfer will forego a free Covid season and enter his name into the NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds during his first and only season as a Cyclone. He started all 35 games this season, was 44.7-percent from the field and was 34-of-94 from 3-point territory.
After two seasons in the Big 10, Brockington joined the Iowa State program and played a pivotal role in turning it around from a 2-22 campaign to a 22-13 mark in 2021-22. He earned Big 12 player of the week six times.
While Brockington's departure is a big hit from a scoring perspective, but I-State will have options in the backcourt beyond this season. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger signed high school guards Eli King, a Minnesota 4-star, and local Ames standout Tamin Lipsey.
The Cyclones also return point guard Tyrese Hunter, who ranked second on the team in scoring with 11 points per game.
In the coming weeks, ISU should also get some clarification on shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur's intentions. Like Brockington, the former Big 10 standout is eligible for a free Covid season.