Iowa State continues to have high interest in a local wide receiver prospect who is approaching four-star status on Rivals.com, and the coaching staff is in position to get him on campus this fall.

Ankeny rising junior Brody Brecht earned his first football offer of any kind from Iowa State over the winter and has taken a pair of visits to Ames. His next two will come during the 2019 season.

At 6-foot-4 and 193 pounds, Brecht certainly has the frame the I-State staff looks for in the wide receiver position. He led the Hawks with 30 catches for 513 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore. Brecht has been a varsity starter at the Class 4A level since his freshman year.

A borderline four-star prospect, Brecht has been assigned a 5.7 Rivals rating. He also has football offers from Iowa and William & Mary. Brecht is also an intriguing baseball prospect as a pitcher, possessing a fastball that sits in the low-to-mid 90s. He has an offer from Iowa and interest from Florida State.

