After picking up an Iowa State offer during a spring practice visit in April, a Class of 2021 defensive end returned to Ames this past weekend to participate in the Big Man Camp.

West Branch rising junior Jeff Bowie said he enjoyed an intense day of work alongside the ISU staff, including position coach Eli Rasheed.

In addition to ISU, Bowie has secured Power-5 offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech before even beginning his junior season.

As a sophomore on a West Branch team that finished 9-2 and made the state playoffs, Bowie compiled 31.5 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks.

