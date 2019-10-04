News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 10:00:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Bowie is frequent I-State visitor

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
@williamseals
Editor

A top in-state defensive player in the 2021 class has made multiple visits to Ames in recent months and said he has a good feel for the Cyclone coaching staff.

West Branch standout defensive end Jeff Bowie most recently made it to Iowa State for the game against Iowa, after also visiting for a preseason scrimmage and summer camp in June.

With offers from I-State, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech, Bowie said he still has a lot to evaluate before making a decision. He says the Cyclones have as good a shot as anyone.

Bowie has helped his West Branch team to a 5-0 start to the season and number-five ranking in the latest AP poll. The defensive end has recorded 20 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

For more on Bowie's thoughts about the Cyclones, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}