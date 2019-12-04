News More News
basketball

Bolton's 19 Second-Half Points Help Cyclones Bounce Roos

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
Editor
@williamseals

It was a quiet first half for the Cyclones’ combo guard transfer from Penn State, Rasir Bolton, but the sophomore made up for it in a big way by scoring 19 points in the final 20 minutes to help hi...

