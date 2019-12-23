The Cyclone coaching staff was first on the scene with an offer for an in-state defensive end following the prospect's junior year, and is still very much in the running heading into the 2020 calendar year.

With Clear Creek Amana’s TJ Bollers’ recruitment soon headed into the final stages, the junior said Iowa State is a school he plans on taking an official visit to this summer.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Bollers has emerged as the top-ranked recruit in Iowa for the Class of 2021. He is a four-star recruit with a Rivals rating of 5.9, along with being the #5 strongside defensive end and #90 overall prospect nationally.

In addition to his ISU offer, Bollers has Power-5 ones from California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

