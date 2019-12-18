A Florida prep wide receiver saw all he needed of Iowa State during a multi-day unofficial visit this past summer and committed after the experience.

Lutz Steinbrenner senior Aidan Bitter signed with the Cyclones today, saying it’s the culmination of years of preparation. He’ll graduate from high school this month and is joining ISU for second semester classes.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Bitter, who also had FBS offers from Air Force and Troy at the time of his commitment, said shutting down his recruitment so early led to better results on the gridiron this fall.

The Floridian said he was impressed with what he saw of the I-State offense this fall and believes he’s entering a good situation for 2020.

For more on Bitter's senior season and his thoughts on joining the class, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.