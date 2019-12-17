After shutting down his recruitment during the month of June, a Kansas City (Mo.) defensive end put all of the focus on his team and put together a banner senior season.

Park Hill senior Johnny Wilson will make things official with Iowa State tomorrow morning, signing as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. He’ll also be graduating from high school this month and heading to Ames full-time in January.

At the time of his commitment, Wilson also claimed Power-5 offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. Rivals currently ranks him as a three-star recruit with a 5.6 rating. He's the 14th overall prospect in Missouri and 35th strong-side defensive end nationally in the 2020 class.

The ISU pledge put up huge numbers as a senior. He racked up 97 tackles, with 44 of those coming for a loss, and 13 sacks.

A trio of I-State coaches made an in-home visit with the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Wilson two weeks ago, and helped wrap things up for the defensive end.

For more on Wilson's senior campaign and his thoughts on joining the Cyclones in January, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.