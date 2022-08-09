Big decision ahead for four-star Blake Purchase
Over the next week or two, four-star Blake Purchase is going to figure out whether he will visit Notre Dame and that will have a profound influence on the rest of his recruitment.If he visits South...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news