Big 12 Week: Ten sleepers to watch
It’s Big 12 preview week. Here is a look at some sleepers not many people are talking about in the conference.
*****
*****
1. CB Ekow Boye-Doe, Kansas State
Boye-Doe was one of the bright spots for Kansas State last season and used his length to make plays on the ball. But he won’t have as much safety help as last year, so he needs to continue to step up.
*****
2. DT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
Sweat is not going to start, but he’s a massive run stuffer who is key to the success of Texas against the run, and he’ll rotate in a lot.
*****
3. OL Josh Sills, Oklahoma State
Sills won’t wow you in any one way, but he’s steady and a key to the running game.
*****
4. QB Max Duggan, TCU
Spencer Rattler and others get the attention in the Big 12, but Duggan is quietly effective.
*****
5. WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
Haven’t heard of him? Most haven’t, but he was the third-leading receiver in the Big 12 last season and he has fully recovered from an awful broken arm.
*****
6. OL Steve Avila, TCU
This is probably the best center you’ve never heard of. Trust me.
*****
7. CB Nicktroy Fortune, West Virginia
With Dreshun Miller and Tykee Smith gone, Fortune is the best cover man on the team, and he keeps getting better.
*****
8. S Isheem Young, Iowa State
Young is up to 210 pounds and is a huge hitter that got more attention for targeting ejections than he did for some of his big hits.
*****
9. TE Ben Sims, Baylor
Sims had three scores last season on 14 catches and his size helps in the run game as well. He’s quietly one of the most effective tight ends in the conference.
*****
10. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
The former quarterback was overlooked a bit last year with the great freshman season of Bijan Robinson, but he’s a heckuva back and still learning.