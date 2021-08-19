Big 12 Week: Ten sleepers to watch

1. CB Ekow Boye-Doe, Kansas State

Boye-Doe was one of the bright spots for Kansas State last season and used his length to make plays on the ball. But he won’t have as much safety help as last year, so he needs to continue to step up.

2. DT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Sweat is not going to start, but he’s a massive run stuffer who is key to the success of Texas against the run, and he’ll rotate in a lot.

3. OL Josh Sills, Oklahoma State

Sills won’t wow you in any one way, but he’s steady and a key to the running game.

4. QB Max Duggan, TCU

Spencer Rattler and others get the attention in the Big 12, but Duggan is quietly effective.

5. WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Haven’t heard of him? Most haven’t, but he was the third-leading receiver in the Big 12 last season and he has fully recovered from an awful broken arm.

6. OL Steve Avila, TCU

This is probably the best center you’ve never heard of. Trust me.

7. CB Nicktroy Fortune, West Virginia

With Dreshun Miller and Tykee Smith gone, Fortune is the best cover man on the team, and he keeps getting better.

8. S Isheem Young, Iowa State

Young is up to 210 pounds and is a huge hitter that got more attention for targeting ejections than he did for some of his big hits.

9. TE Ben Sims, Baylor

Sims had three scores last season on 14 catches and his size helps in the run game as well. He’s quietly one of the most effective tight ends in the conference.

10. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas