Big 12 Week: Five freshmen to watch

1. Mario Williams, Oklahoma

The dynamic receiver from Florida will just add to a very deep group of wideouts for Oklahoma and could surprise many early, as Marvin Mims did.

*****

2. Xavier Worthy, Texas

Worthy was headed to Michigan, but he changed his mind and his speed is much needed in Steve Sarkisian’s offense as he will try to stretch the field.

*****

3. WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Noel is not big yet, but he’s a great route runner and has excellent hands. He has apparently hit the ground running in a loaded offense.

*****

4. RB Justin Johnson, West Virginia

A huge get out of Illinois for WVU, it’s no surprise that the slashing back has impressed and could complement fellow RB Leddie Brown.

*****

5. RB Devin Neal, Kansas