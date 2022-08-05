Big 12 Spotlight: Stacking up the starting lineups by star ranking

The college football season is right around the corner, so Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney took the lists of projected starters for each Power Five conference from the Lindy’s preseason magazine and broke them down by star ranking coming out of high school. Today, we move on to the Big 12. Note: Five-star players are allotted five points, four-stars get four points and so on for each of the 22 starters on every team.

T-1. OKLAHOMA

Theo Wease (USA Today Sports Images)

*****

T-1. TEXAS

Bijan Robinson (USA Today Sports Images)

*****

3. WEST VIRGINIA

Kaden Prather (USA Today Sports Images)

*****

4. OKLAHOMA STATE

Spencer Sanders (USA Today Sports Images)

Total points: 63 Overview: On a potential top-10 team nationally, the Cowboys have only two players who were ranked four-stars in quarterback Spencer Sanders and defensive back Kendal Daniels which means many of their other projected starters were under-ranked. Former three-star WR Brennan Presley had 50 catches and five touchdowns last season, while the Cowboys' defense that allowed just about 18 points per game was filled with Daniels, a whole host of three-stars and DB Thomas Harper, who was ranked as a two-star. Once again, Oklahoma State is proving many of its players didn’t get the respect they deserve.

*****

5. IOWA STATE

Xavier Hutchinson (USA Today Sports Images)

Total points: 62 Overview: Matt Campbell has done such a phenomenal job in Ames and yet many of his top players have not been granted rankings commiserate with their abilities. Top receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who caught 83 passes for 987 yards last season, was a three-star prospect from Brenham (Texas) Blinn C.C. Will McDonald, one of the top defensive linemen nationally, was a three-star out of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Waukesha North. The only four-star among the 22 projected starters is running back Jirehl Brock and we know Iowa State will be one of the tougher teams in the Big 12 so that looks like a miss.

*****

6. TEXAS TECH

Tyler Shough (USA Today Sports Images)

*****

7. BAYLOR

Siaki Ika (USA Today Sports Images)

Total points: 59 Overview: Baylor is another team in the Big 12 that probably isn’t getting the respect they deserve from a star ranking perspective. It also did not help the Bears’ point total that receiver Josh Cameron and OL Jacob Gall went unranked coming out of high school. The only four-star on offense is RB Taye McWilliams so OL Connor Galvin as a three-star was definitely under-ranked. Four-star DL Siaki Ika leads the way on defense but with the talent on that side of the ball with Al Walcott as a two-star and everyone else a three-star, many of Baylor’s defenders look under-ranked.

*****

8. TCU

Quentin Johnston (USA Today Sports Images)

*****

9. KANSAS STATE

Deuce Vaughn (USA Today Sports Images)

Total points: 56 Overview: This is an incredibly interesting group as some important transfers are in there, some major position changes and some under-ranked players that have played much better than their projection coming out of high school. Four-star Nebraska QB transfer Adrian Martinez is a big addition and three-star LB Will Honas came from the Huskers as well. Two-star TE Sammy Wheeler and three-star safety/linebacker Shawn Robinson played quarterback in high school. Star running back Deuce Vaughn was a low three-star but he has absolutely outplayed that ranking by miles.

*****

10. KANSAS