The Early Signing Period has concluded which means recruiting classes across the country are mostly complete aside from a few finishing touches going into the February signing period. For the Big 12 teams, first-year staffs and developed classes made up the conference ranks as each program signed key components for their respective futures. Here is how each team in the conference fared in the Early Signing Period. BIG 12 RECRUITING RANKINGS

BAYLOR (No. 5 Big 12, No. 26 overall)

Isaiah Robinson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

IOWA STATE (No. 8 Big 12, No. 38 overall)

JJ Kohl (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

KANSAS (No. 10 Big 12, No. 80 overall)

Jaden Hamm (Rivals.com)

Judging by how the 2023 cycle went for Kansas, it's clear that the Jayhawks will be hitting the transfer portal hard this offseason to shape its 2023 squad, but there are still a couple of bright spots to look at from the recruiting class put together by Lance Leipold and his staff. Eudora (Kan.) tight end Jaden Hamm will provide a big presence both in the run blocking game and as a big body in the pass catching game. Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Keaton Kubecka comes from a program that won three state championships in Texas' highest classification during his time as a high school prospect with Kubecka being major contributors in each deep run. Grade: D



KANSAS STATE (No. 6 Big 12, No. 29 overall)

Avery Johnson (Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

On the heels of a Big 12 Championship, Kansas State signed a top 30 class that featured some of the state of Kansas' top talent. It starts up top with Maize (Kan.) four-star quarterback Avery Johnson who the Wildcats fought Notre Dame and Oregon off for over the summer. Looking deeper into the class, Kansas State spread the wealth from coast-to-coast with pledges from prospects across 13 states while also signing high-level athletes. Despite only one four-star pledge, Kansas State exceeded expectations both on and off the field. Grade: B

OKLAHOMA (No. 2 Big 12, No. 7 overall)

Peyton Bowen (Rivals.com)

Despite a 6-6 season on the field in 2022, Oklahoma's first-year staff under Brent Venables landed some major wins on the recruiting trail including weathering an Early Signing Period fiasco in Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star safety Peyton Bowen's recruitment. While there were some losses along the way, Oklahoma still signed a top ten class that featured two five-stars including locking in the Sooners' quarterback of the future in Jackson Arnold. Grade: A-

OKLAHOMA STATE (No. 9 Big 12, No. 61 overall)

Kamryn Franklin (Rivals.com)

After signing a strong class in 2022 that featured 20 commitments, Oklahoma State went into the 2023 cycle with limited spots that the Cowboys were going to be very selective in filling. However, as the season and cycle went on, Oklahoma State had to fill some spots late that were unexpected. Overall, Oklahoma State failed to sign a four-star prospect, but Oak Grove (La.) athlete Kamryn Franklin has the potential to earn that status going into the latter stages of the cycle. Grade: D



TCU (No. 3 Big 12, No. 19 overall)

Jelani McDonald (Rivals.com)

TEXAS (No. 1 Big 12, No. 3 overall)

Arch Manning (Rivals.com)

Texas came into the 2023 recruiting cycle with a major target in mind on each side of the ball, five-star quarterback Arch Manning and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, and the Longhorns signed each of them along with a large group of difference makers as their surrounding cast. It's hard to find many major misses for Texas in 2023, especially after landing commitments from two four-star west coast prospects during the Early Signing Period, but the defensive line room could use a little bit of help from the transfer portal moving forward. Grade: A+

TEXAS TECH (No. 4 Big 12, No. 23 overall)

Jake Strong (Rivals.com)

Joey McGuire and his new staff at Texas Tech arrived in Lubbock in November 2021 and immediately went to work on constructing its 2023 class with prospects across the state that had verified athleticism either in track or camp settings. Their goal was achieved, and rather early on as Texas Tech filled its class with over 20 commitments in the spring ahead of the summer visit period. While there were some major programs that took some of the Texas Tech commits along the way, the Red Raiders staff still showed an ability to identify talent early on. Moving forward, the staff would benefit from holding onto that talent when programs such as Ohio State and Notre Dame come calling. But with the program already showing an ability to win under its new regime, that will only get easier as time goes on. Grade: B+



WEST VIRGINIA (No. 7 Big 12, No. 34 overall)

Rodney Gallagher