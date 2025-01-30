Big 12 Spotlight: Programs off to hot starts recruiting the 2026 class

Kenny Dillingham (Photo by © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The 2026 recruiting cycle is still in its infancy but that hasn't stopped some programs from racing out to hot starts with several big commitments. Here are four programs in the Big 12 that are in the recruiting spotlight, including some surprising trends early in the cycle.

Advertisement

ARIZONA STATE

Jake Fette (Photo by Parker Thune/Rivals.com)

RELATED: Arizona State's 2026 commit list Coming off its run to the College Football Playoff in coach Kenny Dillingham’s second season, the Sun Devils have the early pieces of a nice recruiting class but there is also some danger because other major programs are trying to flip some elite commits. Four-star quarterback Jake Fette from El Paso (Texas) Del Valle has been committed to the Sun Devils since September and he’s shown no signs of backing off that pledge even after Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and others have offered in recent weeks. Another early big commitment for Arizona State is high three-star offensive lineman Cortavious Tisaby, who definitely looked the part at the recent Navy All-American Bowl, and has four-star potential down the road. Mississippi State and Missouri are two of his newer offers but if the Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff standout sticks with Arizona State it would be a major coup for the Sun Devils.

IOWA STATE

Matt Campbell (Photo by © Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

RELATED: Iowa State's 2026 commit list Other than Kansas and TCU, Iowa State has the most commitments in the Big 12 so far with five as the Cyclones have brought in a bunch of prospects over the last few months and it’s paid off with a handful of early pledges. Coach Matt Campbell stayed local by landing three-star receiver Jeffrey Roberts from Ames and kept it pretty regional for the rest of the class so far with pledges from Ohio, Nebraska, Minnesota and Colorado. There are only two four-stars currently in the Iowa state rankings and the Cyclones have work to do with both. But Campbell has a system that works and developing guys over years while inside the program is something Iowa State does well.

KANSAS

Lance Leipold (Photo by © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

RELATED: Kansas' 2026 commit list Kansas has been on a major heater especially after its recent junior day. Since last weekend, the Jayhawks have landed nine of their 11 commitments in the month of January. Coach Lance Leipold’s club is the only one in the conference with double-digit pledges and Kansas has more than double the commits of any other Big 12 team except for one. Plus, Kansas is getting some really talented players. Four-star defensive ends Hunter Higgins and Landen Anderson were two of the biggest pickups during the busy month for the Jayhawks but not the only ones. Manhattan, Kan., high three-star defensive back James Dunningan Jr. will continue to hear from top programs across the country and three-star tight end Jack Utz is a super solid addition this early in the recruiting cycle. Three-star quarterback Jaylen Mason could be a sneaky-good pickup as well after the Wichita (Kan.) Northwest standout threw for 24 touchdowns with only three interceptions and then rushed for 645 yards and nine more scores.

TCU

Sonny Dykes (Photo by © Rob Gray-Imagn Images)