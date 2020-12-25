CycloneReport - Big 12 Spotlight: Early Signing Period report card

South Central Region analyst Sam Spiegelman is handing out grades to Big 12 recruiting classes following the Early Signing Period for the class of 2021. Considering the challenges all coaches had to deal with while recruiting during a pandemic, there is plenty of praise to go around for teams throughout the conference.

BAYLOR

Kyron Drones (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Analysis: Dave Aranda inked 17-of-17 commitments during the Early Signing Period, including adding a quality three-star athlete in Houston St. Thomas wide receiver Cameron Bonner in the week leading into signing day. Also important was Baylor finding its quarterback of the future in Kyron Drones, who lifted Alvin Shadow Creek to a state championship in 2019 and has a chance to do the same this year. The Bears found talented linemen up front in Ryan Lengyel, Tate Williams and Connor Heffernan and hit Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas for some quality defenders. Aranda's Bears should be more formidable in 2021 with a talent upgrade in this class. Grade: C+

IOWA STATE

Malik Verdon (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Analysis: Matt Campbell has the college football world buzzing and from a recruiting standpoint, helped Iowa State sign 18 of 20 commitments. One big miss was not reeling in a quarterback early on, so the emphasis should be on finding a passer come February. The Cyclones signed their highest-rated recruit in Ohio athlete Malik Verdon, who'll play on the defensive side of the ball in Ames. Iowa State also found nice reinforcements along the offensive line in In-state tackles Dodge Sauser, Tyler Maro and Jim Bonifas. Grade: C

KANSAS

Analysis: Les Miles signed 20 of his 22 commitments in December with the exception of three-star Alabama defensive back Kameron Grays and Texas defensive end Garfield Lawrence, who committed right after Thanksgiving. Kansas inked its highest-rated recruit in in-state tailback Devin Neal and dipped into California, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Indiana and Arkansas for talent upgrades. For what it's worth, Miles still has national reach with recruits. Now it's on Kansas to develop this talent and take the next step on-the-field. Grade: C–

