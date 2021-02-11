CycloneReport - Big 12 Announces 2021 Football Schedule

Big 12 Announces 2021 Football Schedule
AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 Conference announced its 2021 league football schedule today.
The Big 12 shared that several conference games could have date changes pending network television decisions.
Iowa State will have six home games and will begin the season hosting UNI (Sept. 4) and Iowa (Sept. 11) in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series.
A road trip to UNLV (Sept. 18) precedes the beginning of the Big 12 Conference season on Sept. 25 when the Cyclones travel to Baylor.
The Cyclones' lone "off week" is on Oct. 9.
Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later time.
2021 IOWA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 UNI
Sept. 11 %IOWA
Sept. 18 at UNLV
Sept. 25 *at Baylor
Oct. 2 *KANSAS
Oct. 16 *at Kansas State
Oct. 23 *OKLAHOMA STATE
Oct. 30 *at West Virginia
Nov. 6 *TEXAS
Nov. 13 *at Texas Tech
Nov. 20 *at Oklahoma
Nov. 27 *TCU
Dec. 4 &Big 12 Championship Game
Home games in CAPS/BOLD
%Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series
*Big 12 Conference game
&AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas