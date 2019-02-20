If Iowa State was Superman, Baylor would be its kryptonite.

The Bears of Scott Drew continued their mastery of ISU using the same formula they always do: long athletes crashing the boards on the offensive end with good zone-based defense on the other end. It's a matchup nightmare for the Cyclones and the results bore it out again Tuesday night.

Baylor 73, No. 19 Iowa State 69.

It was almost the same exact final score as the teams' first meeting in Waco (73-70) back on Jan. 8. I-State and BU are now tied for fourth in the Big 12 standings at 8-5 while the loss dropped Iowa State to 19-7 overall. The Cyclones play at TCU on Saturday, looking to avoid being swept by a Horned Frog team that demoralized them in Ames just last weekend, 92-83.

ISU suffered through an 0-for-9 shooting drought when it could least afford it in losing to Baylor on Tuesday. The Cyclones led the game, 63-62, on a bucket in the paint by Nick Weiler-Babb with 6:24 to go that ended a back-and-forth scoring flurry by the two teams.

But all that I-State could muster over the next six minutes was a pair of Cameron Lard free throws. By the time Marial Shayok scored with 24 seconds left in the game, the Cyclones were still down four at 71-67. A Baylor turnover gave Iowa State a brief glimmer of hope, but Lindell Wigginton missed an awkward shot on the ensuing possession and with that, the game belonged to BU.

Baylor used a 14-0 run to gain control of the game early, turning a 9-5 deficit into a 19-9 lead. Iowa State crept back into the game and trailed by four at the half, 38-34. The Cyclones led on multiple occasions in the second half, but never by more than two points.

Baylor's offensive rebounding was relentless. The Bears claimed 18 boards on their offensive end, compared to just 20 defensive caroms for ISU on the same end of the floor. Baylor turned that into 18 second-chance points. BU's was dominant on Iowa State's offensive end as well and the Cyclones finished the night -16 on the boards.

Shayok scored 20 points to lead Iowa State, which shot just 43.3 percent from the field (26-60), including a chilly 8-of-23 (34.8%) performance from three-point distance.

