After hosting a Florida athlete on one of the two official visits the recruit took last month, Iowa State has maintained its solid footing in the weeks that have followed.

Melbourne Eau Gallie rising senior Jarrad Baker, who has more than two-dozen offers under his belt, said the Cyclones have maintained their place with him.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound Baker took advantage of the early official visit period last month to travel to both Arizona State and I-State. However, that hasn’t gotten him to the point of making a decision yet. Although the Cyclones are in good shape, he says he wants to see more of what’s out there.

In addition to ISU and Arizona State, Baker also has Power-5 offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Tennessee. He also said he thinks highly of nearby G5 offer school UCF.

