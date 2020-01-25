Iowa State's backup quarterback this past season, Re-Al Mitchell, announced on social media he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday morning.

The 6-foot-0, 195-pound redshirt freshman competed in five games as the backup to Brock Purdy in 2019, including in the Camping World Bowl when he came in late for the injured starter.

A former standout at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco who led his team to a state championship as a junior, Mitchell completed 2-of-4 passes for 14 yards and a touchdown during his short time in Ames. He did much more with his legs, especially during a blowout non-conference victory against Louisiana-Monroe. Mitchell finished with 11 carries for 100 yards and another touchdown.

"I'm sorry I was not able to have the opportunities to make you all proud," said Mitchell in his Twitter message. "I appreciate and love all my teammates and will always do anything for them. Than you Iowa State football and administration. I will now be entering the transfer portal, looking for the opportunity to impact a program and community in all positive ways. God Bless."

The announcement is not a huge surprise, given Mitchell's being blocked by Purdy for one to two more seasons. Mitchell and Purdy each signed with the Cyclones in the 2019 class, but it was Purdy who emerged during his true freshman season while Mitchell took a redshirt.

Mitchell's departure leaves the Cyclones with just two scholarship quarterbacks for spring ball - Purdy and true freshman Aidan Bouman. Another 2020 scholarship addition, Hunter Dekkers, will arrive during the summer. I-State's roster also includes walk-ons Blake Clark and Devin Larsen.

Given the scholarship pipeline will include a junior and a pair of true freshmen, the Cyclones could look to add a graduate transfer as it did in 2019 with the addition of John Kolar, who spent all season as a third-teamer.



