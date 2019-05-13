Iowa State is eyeing an explosive athlete from the Illinois high school ranks to fill a void in the offense starting in the 2020 season and could land the prospect on an unofficial visit next month.

Plainfield North junior Marcellus Moore is well known for his exploits on the track, but he’s emerged as a legitimate Power-5 athlete on the football field as well. He said the Cyclones have laid out a plan for how he could help them beginning in 2020.

In addition to I-State, Moore has P5 offers from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

Moore is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating and is considered the seventh overall prospect in Illinois and 50th athlete nationally in the 2020 class.

For more on Moore's recruitment and his thoughts on the Cyclone program, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.