Iowa State is targeting several playmakers in future classes to put around returning starting quarterback Brock Purdy, and one of those high-profile targets was the Michigan high school player of the year in the 2018 season.

Muskegon’s prolific quarterback Cameron Martinez, who is being targeted as a wide receiver at the next level, visited campus for spring workouts.

The Cyclones, as have many programs around the Midwest, are making a big push for the three-star prospect who has a 5.7 Rivals rating. In addition to his ISU offer, Martinez has Power-5 ones from the likes of Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

As a junior signal-caller at Muskegon, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Martinez did much of his damage as a rusher with 254 carries for 2,527 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also completed 31-of-58 passes for 645 yards and 13 touchdowns to one interception.

