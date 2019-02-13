Given the success Brock Purdy enjoyed as a true freshman last season, it's no surprise that the Cyclones are able to recruit and have some clout with other prospects in the state of Arizona.

A fellow prospect from the Phoenix area, Scottsdale Chaparral junior Tommy Christakos, earned an offer in mid-January after a conversation with staffer Taylor Mouser and likes what he’s heard from several coaches in the month that has followed.

ISU is in a pack of Power-5 schools that includes the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, California, Nebraska and Utah that has offered Christakos. A three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, he is considered the 82nd-ranked wide receiver nationally and 15th overall recruit in Arizona for the 2020 class.

The wide receiver says he is targeting an unofficial visit to Iowa State for this summer.

