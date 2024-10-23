Arizona HS junior: ISU visited exceeded my expectations

Advertisement

in other news

Ryan's role pivotal one during fifth, final season

Ryan's role pivotal one during fifth, final season

As Emily Ryan enters her fifth and final season with the Iowa State basketball team, her role as a leader has never been

Premium content
 • Emilie Zeis
ISU offers, hopes to eventually land another Kolar in '27 class

ISU offers, hopes to eventually land another Kolar in '27 class

One of Iowa State’s new offers from a star-studded game day visitor list on Saturday was from a name close followers of

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
Illinois safety lands ISU offer during first Ames visit

Illinois safety lands ISU offer during first Ames visit

Iowa State now stands with another Power-4 program as early offers to a 2026 Illinois safety that visited Ames over the

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
PFF Bye Week Grade Report: Quarterbacks & Running Backs

PFF Bye Week Grade Report: Quarterbacks & Running Backs

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how Cyclone quarterbacks and running backs have performed through

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

Another loaded week of news and rumors means there’s no better time for the Recruiting Rumor Mill. Here’s the latest

External content
 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com

in other news

Ryan's role pivotal one during fifth, final season

Ryan's role pivotal one during fifth, final season

As Emily Ryan enters her fifth and final season with the Iowa State basketball team, her role as a leader has never been

Premium content
 • Emilie Zeis
ISU offers, hopes to eventually land another Kolar in '27 class

ISU offers, hopes to eventually land another Kolar in '27 class

One of Iowa State’s new offers from a star-studded game day visitor list on Saturday was from a name close followers of

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
Illinois safety lands ISU offer during first Ames visit

Illinois safety lands ISU offer during first Ames visit

Iowa State now stands with another Power-4 program as early offers to a 2026 Illinois safety that visited Ames over the

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
Arizona HS junior: ISU visited exceeded my expectations
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement