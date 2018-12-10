Iowa State has done well recruiting the state of Arizona in recent years, and an offered recruit from mid-October said he has an appreciation of what the football program is accomplishing.

Chandler junior Gunner Maldonado, whose team just won its third straight Class 6A state championship, has seen his interest pick up during the course of his junior year.

In addition to ISU, Maldonado also has P5 offers from Arizona State, Indiana and Northwestern, as well as from solid G5 program Memphis.

Having been very familiar with freshman quarterback Brock Purdy from their times of doing battle in the high school ranks, Maldonado said he’s gained an appreciation for the Cyclone program.

