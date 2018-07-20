A JUCO defender from a program within the state's borders is looking forward to proving himself further to college recruiters this fall, including those on the Cyclone staff.

Iowa Central rising sophomore Malcolm Lee, who was offered by ISU last winter, said he’s waiting to see if his recruitment will pick back up in the near future.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Lee also has Power-5 offers from Iowa and Louisville, to go along with G5 programs Florida Atlantic, Houston, Ohio, Southern Miss and UCF.

He said the school he took his first official visit to currently has the inside track with him.

