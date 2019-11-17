The Petersen family ties to Iowa State got even stronger yesterday following a memorable performance on the field at Jack Trice Stadium.

North Scott junior Joey Petersen, who was also in town for the Oklahoma State game, returned to watch his brother Zach and ISU get a victory over the Longhorns. He also left town with his first offer of the recruiting process.



The second of three football-playing sons of former Cyclone defensive lineman Troy Petersen, Joey has put himself on the radar through his hard work at North Scott. It doesn’t get much more difficult than playing interior defensive line at the varsity level at 200 pounds.



Petersen’s game day visit started just as many others have, but concluded with a conversation with head coach Matt Campbell. Petersen said ISU’s head coach covered a variety of subjects in his conversation.

With offer in hand, Joey Petersen said he’ll still continue to be a frequent visitor to Ames. He said I-State coaches will be out to talk to him at school and see him at wrestling tournament in the next few months.



For much more on Petersen's game day visit and offer from the Cyclones, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.