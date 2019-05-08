Iowa State is trying to make inroads with a Kansas prep offensive lineman in the 2020 class, and the prospect said he would consider taking an official visit there in the coming months.

Derby junior Alex Conn has an offer from the Cyclones, but is still in the process of learning more about the program.

In addition to I-State, Conn also has Power-5 offers from Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska and TCU. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Conn is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating and is considered the fourth overall prospect in Kansas for the 2020 class.

Assistant coach Nate Scheelhaase extended the offer to Conn and has been in touch with the offensive lineman.

