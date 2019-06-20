The Cyclones have certainly established a presence in the state of Arizona with the freshman season successes of Brock Purdy, and that should pay dividends in recruiting future classes.

Earlier this month, the Cyclones offered 2021 prospect Kai Millner, who attends a high school in Purdy’s hometown after watching the rising junior compete in a camp.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Millner competed all of last season on his school’s junior varsity team, as he was behind Cal-signee Spencer Brasch on the depth chart. He hopes to become the next multi-year starter for Higley to head to a Power-5 school.

In addition to the one he secured from ISU, Millner already has P5 offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State and Michigan State.

