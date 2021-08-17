Amos giving Cyclones a versatile threat in secondary
Name a position in the secondary and Jaquan Amos played it during his three-year run at Villanova, lining up all over the field in various packages. Now, the graduate transfer is poised to bring th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news