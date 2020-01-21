Since being relegated to the bench in favor of George Conditt, veteran big man Solomon Young hasn’t sulked but instead focused on what he could do as a reserve. On Tuesday night against Oklahoma State, that was plenty as he shattered a career-high with 27 points in Iowa State’s 89-82 victory.



The win was a crucial one for a Cyclone team reeling from four losses in five games to start Big 12 play and a tough stretch in the Lone Star State last week. Having been around for plenty of high points in Ames, Young brought a veteran presence off the bench against the Cowboys, also grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out two assists and blocking a pair of shots.

ISU also got 20-plus point efforts from Rasir Bolton (21) and Tyrese Haliburton (20). The two guards played all 40 minutes together and combined to shoot 12-of-22 from the field, including 10-of-15 beyond the 3-point arc. Bolton added nine rebounds and five assists, while Haliburton posted a team-high six assists.

After the Cyclones led by just two points at the half, Bolton’s 3-pointer at the 13:42 mark of the second extended the Cyclones’ lead back to double digits, 56-46. However, he had a chance to make it more, but turned it over in transition. Oklahoma State responded with a pair of Thomas Dziagwa 3-pointer sandwiched around a Young free throw and the lead stood at 56-51 less than a minute later.

Haliburton had the answer with a 3-pointer and Tre Jackson tacked on a 3-pointer to give the Cyclones a 13-point advantage, 64-51, with 11:02 to play.

Not surprisingly, Young handed I-State its biggest lead of the game by knocking down four consecutive free throws, making it 73-58 with 7:23 remaining. In doing so, he broke his career-record in points.

The Cyclones weren’t able to close the Cowboys out for good, however, as they committed four turnovers in four minutes late, as the visitors closed to within 75-66 with 3:22 to play. Less than two minutes later, Isaac Likekele hit a 3-pointer in transition to make it 79-72.

Young and Prentiss Nixon each knocked down a pair of free throws in the final minute to help I-State escape with the seven-point victory.

I-State’s 3-for-22 performance from 3-point range got plenty of attention in the days leading up to the OSU game, but it was hot outside shooting that got it going early on Tuesday night. Bolton hit a trio of threes before the first media timeout, and the Cyclones led 9-5 with 15:52 remaining in the half.

Later in the session, Solomon Young, Bolton and Haliburton each hit jumpers to extend ISU’s lead to a game-high 23-12 with 6:59 left. Although relegated to the bench, Young had six of his team’s points in just seven minutes of action to that point.

Young tacked on another bucket and pair of free throws to give himself 10 points and five rebounds off the bench in the first half.

I-State endured a stretch of three-plus minutes without a field goal and turned it over four times in a two-and-a-half-minute stretch, as the Cowboys rallied. Oklahoma State’s 13-1 run gave it a 32-31 lead with 1:58 left in the half.

Haliburton had the answer in the closing seconds of the half, knocking down a 3-pointer to put the Cyclones up 37-35 heading into the locker room.

Three Cyclones in double-figures at the break: Haliburton (12), Bolton (11) & Young (10). Those three have combined to hit 12-of-16 shots from the field and 7-of-9 from 3-point land. The rest of the team: 1-of-10 from the field and five turnovers.

With the victory over Oklahoma State, ISU improved to 9-9 overall and is now 2-4 in Big 12 play with a non-conference matchup with Auburn awaiting on Saturday morning at 11.