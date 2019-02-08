The Cyclones became the first offer for an in-state defensive end over a year ago and continue to make solid impressions on the high school sophomore.

For Clear Creek Amana's TJ Bollers, that came most recently during a stop at ISU on January 19th which came in conjunction with a home basketball game against Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound Bollers said he heard from Director of Player Development Aaron Hillman while also visiting with position coach Eli Rasheed and hearing some first-hand experiences of student-athletes currently in the program.

In addition to ISU, Bollers also has offers from Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

For more on Bollers' most recent unofficial visit to Ames and what he has scheduled for future months, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.



