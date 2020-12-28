CycloneReport - A School-Record Four Cyclones On AP All-America Teams

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State had a school-record four players earn Associated Press All-America honors this morning.

Breece Hall (RB) was a first team selection and Mike Rose (LB) was named to the second team. Third team recipients were Charlie Kolar (TE) and JaQuan Bailey (DE).

Hall has been named to multiple All-America teams and is on track to be ISU’s first consensus All-American since Troy Davis (1996). Kolar, who was an AP Second Team All-American in 2019, is the first Cyclone two-time AP All-American since Davis in 1995 and 1996.

Rose made his second All-America team so far this season and Bailey is the first Cyclone defensive lineman to earn All-America accolades since Mike Stensrud in 1978.

Hall, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, is one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award.

The Wichita, Kan., native is second in the nation in rushing (1,436) and has the nation’s longest active streak for consecutive games with a rushing TD with 11.

Rose, who has started all 37 games of his career, leads the Cyclones in tackles (90), interceptions (4) and QB hurries (6). His 8.2 tackle per game average ranks fourth in the Big 12 and his 10.0 TFL is ninth-best in the league.

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year had a career-high 13 tackles in the win at Texas.

Rose’s four interceptions is tied for the most in the Big 12, tied for fifth nationally and tied for first among FBS linebackers.

A native of Norman, Okla., Kolar leads all Big 12 tight ends and ranks in the top-five nationally among tight ends in receptions (39), receiving yards (538) and touchdown catches (6) in 10 games played.

Kolar, who is one of three finalists for the Mackey Award, has caught a TD pass in five of his last six games and recorded a career-high 131 receiving yards in the win against Texas.

Kolar, who has the fourth-longest reception streak in school history at 23 games, has the most career catches (101) and career touchdown catches (16) by a tight end in school history. His 1,372 career receiving yards by a tight end is six yards shy of the school mark.

Bailey is wrapping up an incredible career with the Cyclones where he owns school records in career sacks (25.5) and career TFL (44.5). Both of those totals rank in the top-three nationally, respectively, among active FBS players, and his 25.5 career sacks is eighth in Big 12 history.

The Jacksonville, Fla., native was the Cyclone leader on defense, a unit that gave up a meager 18.0 points per game excluding six non-offensive touchdowns allowed.

Bailey led all Cyclone down linemen with 38 tackles and has a team-high 13.0 TFL, which ranks fourth in the Big 12 and 14th nationally. He also tallied 7.0 sacks, the sixth-best total in the league.

Iowa State, ranked 10th in the final CFP poll, will compete in its first New Year’s Six Bowl against No. 25 Oregon in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 2).