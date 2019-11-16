@cyclonereport

Connor Assalley's 36-yard field goal as time expired gave Iowa State a thrilling 23-21 win over Texas Saturday in Big 12 football in Ames.

After being on the wrong side of four one-score losses this year, it was finally the Cyclones' turn to get one. ISU had squandered a two-score lead to Longhorns before taking advantage of a second chance kick in the game's closing minutes.

The visiting Horns jumped offside on 4th-and-5 as Iowa State lined up for a 42-yard field goal try moments earlier. I-State used the reprieve to get in position for a shorter try and ran the clock down to four seconds before giving center stage to Assalley. He drove the kick through as time expired.

The victory clinched Iowa State's third straight bowl season for the second time in school history (2000-02) and moved the Cyclones to 4-3 in the Big 12 and 6-4 overall. ISU plays Kansas in its home finale next week.

It was I-State's first walk-off field goal win since a 38-35 home victory over Kansas in 1983.

Conference losses to Oklahoma (by 1), Baylor (by 2) and Oklahoma State (by 7) by a combined 10 points and another one-point loss in non-conference play against Iowa have kept the 2019 Iowa State football season from being all that could have been. And the Cyclones looked to be on the same heading after UT rallied to erase a 13-point ISU lead in the fourth quarter.

Texas' Sam Ehlinger passed seven yards to on fourth-and-goal with 5:37 to play to pull the Longhorns into a 20-20 tie with I-State. Cameron Dicker's PAT made it 21-20.

Iowa State punted after stalling at midfield on its next series. The ISU defense got the stop it needed on Texas' next drive but a 67-yard bounce-and-roll punt flipped the field from the UT 15 to the Cyclone 18.

ISU went to work from there with Brock Purdy passing 15 yards to Deshaunte Jones and 22 yards to La'Michael Pettway to get the ball to the Texas 45 and a pass interference penalty moved the ball to the UT 30.

The Cyclones lined up for a Brayden Narveson 42-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 to play, but Texas' Joseph Ossai jumping offsides made it a moot point that Narveson missed the try that officially never was.

After three running plays, Assalley nailed his game winner.

Iowa State led, 10-7 at halftime and grew the lead by seven on the first play of the second half. Purdy avoided the Horn pass rush and threw a rainbow pass to a wide open Jones well behind the Texas defense. Jones waited and waited for the ball to arrive, then outran one UT pursuer to the goal line.

Narveson extended Iowa State's lead to 20-7 with a 48-yard field goal with the wind at the 12:09 mark of the third quarter. Texas scored on a 22-yard pass from Ehlinger to Keaontay Ingram with 14:50 left in the game to pull within 20-14.

The Cyclones were up 10-0 with less than a minute to play in the first half. Iowa State breezed downfield on its first possession, moving 59 yards on eight plays with Purdy passing two yards to Charlie Kolar for the TD. ISU led, 7-0, with 10:44 to play in the first quarter.

Assalley hit a 35-yard field goal with 47 seconds to play in the half to make it 10-0 Cyclones.

Texas had just 59 yards of offense to that point but shredded a dreadful Iowa State prevent defense to score just before halftime. The Longhorns went 75 yards on just five plays for Ehlinger to pass 14 yards to Brennan Eagles with 17 seconds to go in the half.

Purdy completed 30-of-48 passes for 354 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the win. Breece Hall ran the ball 24 times for 101 yards. Jones caught seven passes for 144 yards and Pettway hauled in eight for an even 100.

Iowa State finished with 466 yards of total offense and averaged 5.9 yards per play. Texas finished with 327 yards at five yards per play. The Longhorns all but abandoned their running game in the second half and rushed for just 54 yards on 26 carries on the day.

Safety Lawrence White had ten tackles with a sack for the I-State defense. Will McDonald also recorded a sack for ISU to go along with two QB hurries. Anthony Johnson and Greg Eisworth both broke up two passes.