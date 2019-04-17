The Cyclones extended a 2021 offer to a talented two-way athlete from in-state during the recruit's campus visit last month and is now in position to host him on another trip this week.

Fremont Mills eight-player standout Seth Malcom said he’d already been blown away by everything during his March 9th experience, so the offer was just the capper to an outstanding visit.

Competing for a team that finished 10-2 and earned a trip to the UNI-Dome, Malcom was a star on both sides of the ball. He racked up 1,202 yards and 25 touchdowns on 106 carries as a running back, while also leading the team with 101 tackles, including 18 tackles-for-loss.

His position at the next level will likely be on the defensive side.

For more on Malcom's thoughts on the I-State offer and of the program in general, check out a story just published on ISU Confidential.