News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 08:40:46 -0600') }} football Edit

5 Questions with a Kansas football expert

Paul Clark • CycloneReport
@cyclonereport
Publisher

As Iowa State competes for better position on the Big 12 bowl season bowl ladder, it can't afford a stumble against Kansas. The Cyclones host the Jayhawks Saturday in a game they must win. To learn...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}