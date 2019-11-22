@cyclonereport

5 Questions with a Kansas football expert
As Iowa State competes for better position on the Big 12 bowl season bowl ladder, it can't afford a stumble against Kansas. The Cyclones host the Jayhawks Saturday in a game they must win. To learn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news