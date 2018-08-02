A highly-regarded four-star wide receiver from the state of Michigan with several Power-5 offers is looking at a second trip to Ames this fall.

Detroit Martin Luther King rising junior Rashawn Williams, a former high school classmate of ISU freshman Jaeveyon Morton, said he’s very high on the program his friend signed with this year.

Williams has a Rivals rating of 6.0, is the 23rd overall prospect in the 2020 class, second in Michigan and fourth at the wide receiver position. In addition to ISU, he has Power-5 offers from Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Syracuse.

A second unofficial visit to Ames is likely in the making for Williams, who said he wants to get into more detail this time around.

