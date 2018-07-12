The Cyclones and four other Power-5 schools have jumped into the hunt for a Class of 2020 safety from the Midwest.

East St. Louis (Ill.) rising junior Antonio Johnson said the interest picked up once the Cyclones got a look at him during a recent recruiting period.

ISU is not the only program to have taken notice of the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Johnson, as he’s also secured P5 offers from the likes of Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri and Virginia Tech.

Rivals.com also heaps high praise on the safety, ranking him the seventh safety nationally, fourth overall in his state and the 157th prospect nationally regardless of position. Johnson is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating.

For more on Johnson's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



