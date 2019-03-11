The Cyclones were the first major college program to extend an offer to a Lone Star State defensive back last May, and the prospect has seen his recruitment soar in the months since.

Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek’s Xavion Alford, who still hears from his lead recruiter on occasion, said he still has a lot of love for the Cyclone program even as he’s since added offers from a majority of the Power-5 schools nationally.

As coaches from so many programs have heated up Alford’s recruiting trail, ISU has taken a lower-key approach to things.

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound junior is coming off a memorable 2018 season, as he helped lead his team to the Class 5A Division I championship game against perennial power Highland Park. Alford said he finished his year with 80 tackles, 30 pass breakups and eight interceptions.

For more on what's next in Alford's recruitment and his thoughts on the Cyclones' resurgence, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.