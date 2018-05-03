The months are counting down for an Illinois four-star running back to make a decision, as the Class of 2019 prospect is now eyeing a late-summer commitment.

Quincy Senior (Ill.) rusher Jirehl Brock said he already had the Cyclones high on his list, but the addition of a new position coach has helped solidify the football program even more.

The 6-foot-0, 200-pound Brock has a 5.8 Rivals rating, is considered the 11th overall running back in the nation and second in the state of Illinois for the 2019 class. In addition to I-State, Brock has announced a final-seven that includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, MInnesota, Northwestern and Purdue.

Brock, who says he has one weekend in mind for an official visit to Ames, believes there are several positives about the Cyclones that could lead him to Ames in the 2019 class.

For more on Brock's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



