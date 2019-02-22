One of the highest-ranked recruits on Iowa State's wish list is a heralded four-star defender from the Ohio high school ranks who said he was already aware of the program due to David Montgomery's success in Ames.

Cincinnati Princeton junior outside linebacker Jaheim Thomas said he knows the Cyclones well because of the career Montgomery enjoyed, so he was happy to add an offer from them back on January 23rd.

Well established in the most recent Rivals250, the four-star Thomas checks in as the 158th overall prospect in addition to being the 10th outside linebacker nationally and number-four recruit in Ohio for 2020. As a junior, he recorded 38 tackles, two sacks and a pair of interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

In addition to his ISU offer, he has Power-5 ones from Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

