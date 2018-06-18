After watching his close friend from a nearby high school pick up an Iowa State offer earlier this year, an in-state defender was excited to make it down to Ames in hoping of landing one for himself.

Carroll Kuemper rising junior Blaise Gunnerson attended the Cyclones’ Big Man Camp along with fellow offer-holder Tyler Miller, of Greene County High School.

In addition to picking up the offer, the 6-foot-5, 237-pound Gunnerson said he was able to take a lot of what he learned with him and plans to put it to use this fall. Gunnerson also has an offer from South Dakota State, an FCS school that was on hand working the Cyclones' Big Man Camp.

This past weekend, Gunnerson camped at Iowa and was offered by the Hawkeyes.

For more on Gunnerson's recent camp visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



