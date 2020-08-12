CycloneReport - 2020 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule Announced

2020 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule Announced
In moving forward with planning for the upcoming fall sports season the Conference is also releasing its revised 2020 conference football schedule. The “9+1” scheduling model features a September 26 start date for Conference play.
Each team will have a minimum of two bye dates and potentially a third bye late in the season. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game is tentatively scheduled for December 12.
All non-conference games must be completed before September 26 and the match-ups will be announced by each individual conference member.
Stadium capacities will be determined by each member institution in accordance with local and/or state health ordinances, and working with government officials.